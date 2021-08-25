Five Below (FIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $234.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.