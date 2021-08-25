Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

DEA stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

