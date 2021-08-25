II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.39.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $3,155,134. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

