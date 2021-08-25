Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

