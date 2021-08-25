Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

BVN opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,741,000 after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,554,000 after buying an additional 605,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after buying an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

