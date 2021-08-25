Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays upgraded Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.81.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $245.81. 1,257,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.84. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

