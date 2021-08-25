Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an ouperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRON. Cowen cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.36.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$20.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.