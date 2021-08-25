Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.91.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.60. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of C$616.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.37.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

