Rheinmetall’s (RNMBY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

