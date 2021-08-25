GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $221.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.51. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $207.85 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.52.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

