Head to Head Contrast: Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) vs. Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cairn Energy and Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cairn Energy 1 4 5 0 2.40 Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cairn Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.16, suggesting a potential downside of 20.91%. Given Cairn Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cairn Energy is more favorable than Bank of China.

Dividends

Cairn Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Cairn Energy pays out -247.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of China pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cairn Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cairn Energy and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A Bank of China 22.27% 9.20% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cairn Energy and Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cairn Energy $394.70 million 3.33 -$393.80 million ($0.40) -13.15 Bank of China $129.57 billion 0.79 $27.95 billion $2.21 3.93

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Cairn Energy. Cairn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cairn Energy has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of China beats Cairn Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea. The International segment consists of all other regions where the firm currently holds exploration licenses such as Mexico, Ireland, Western Sahara, and the Mediterranean. The company was founded by William Benjamin Bowring Gammell in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 11,550 institutions, including 10,991 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 559 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Bank of China Limited is a subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Limited.

