Financial Comparison: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DexCom and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $500.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DexCom and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 25.88 $493.60 million $3.10 166.23 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87% RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43%

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

