Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

