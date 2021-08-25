NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCCGF. Investec cut NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NCCGF stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

