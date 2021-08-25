Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MYE opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $827.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,855 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

