RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RXST. Bank of America assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RxSight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

