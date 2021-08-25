Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.52.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.