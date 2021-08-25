Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $16.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $14.33 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

