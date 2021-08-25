The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 220.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 190.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

