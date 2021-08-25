Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NYSE DUOL opened at $127.16 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

