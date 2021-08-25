North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOA. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

NOA opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at $170,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

