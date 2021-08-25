Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

