Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) & Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Critical Analysis

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $23.42 billion 1.86 $3.08 billion $0.69 10.19 Avidbank $53.53 million 2.61 $9.63 million N/A N/A

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crédit Agricole and Avidbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 1 4 5 0 2.40 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus target price of $15.02, indicating a potential upside of 113.66%. Given Crédit Agricole’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crédit Agricole is more favorable than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 18.33% 6.50% 0.24% Avidbank 20.54% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Avidbank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC Â- real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

