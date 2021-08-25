Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce sales of $666.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670.33 million and the lowest is $662.31 million. Primerica reported sales of $566.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE PRI opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,940. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

