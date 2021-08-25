Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $94.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

NYSE:EOG opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

