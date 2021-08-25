Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s current price.

Item 9 Labs stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Item 9 Labs has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

