CIBC Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$44.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.50.

Shares of SU opened at C$23.55 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.75.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

