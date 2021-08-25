Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RVI opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

