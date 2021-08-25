Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of RVI opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Retail Value Company Profile
Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
