JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) to “Neutral”

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

STKAF opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.