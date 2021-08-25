JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) to “Neutral”

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
STKAF opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.73.
About Stockland
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.