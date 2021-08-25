ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $290.10

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $290.10 and last traded at $289.14, with a volume of 2494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.69.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $35,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

