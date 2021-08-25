ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.25

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.25 and last traded at $109.25, with a volume of 2219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 22.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

