Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.42

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 5574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

