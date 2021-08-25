James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.62

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

