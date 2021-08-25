TD Securities Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.40 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in BCE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in BCE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

