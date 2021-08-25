Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$18.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

