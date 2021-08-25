Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.