Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.