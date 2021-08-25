Stephens Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,790. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.