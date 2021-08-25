Olin’s (OLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alembic Global Advisors

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

OLN stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. Olin has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

