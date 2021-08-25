Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

