Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By Oppenheimer

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,990. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

