Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Critical Review

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 116.29%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.50 -$410,000.00 $0.07 169.14 Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.47 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -18.54

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Enthusiast Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

