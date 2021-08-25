BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BJ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $61,859,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,141 shares of company stock worth $6,307,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.