Comparing 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) & Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 23andMe and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe N/A N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions -50.65% N/A -69.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 23andMe and Midwest Energy Emissions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 8.86 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -11.57

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 23andMe and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00

23andMe currently has a consensus target price of 12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given 23andMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Summary

23andMe beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

