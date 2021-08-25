Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Critical Review

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.00% 16.63% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hang Seng Bank and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hang Seng Bank pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.53 $2.15 billion $1.08 16.92 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 3.61 $147.22 million $3.04 10.90

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Hang Seng Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.