Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.29 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $31.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

