Workday’s (WDAY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.16.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.84. Workday has a 52 week low of $189.32 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

