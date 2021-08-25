Citigroup Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $108.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

