Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) fell 3.1% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 43,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,989,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

