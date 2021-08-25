Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $270.00 at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $257.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $259.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,493,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

